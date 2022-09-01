Hospitals that share public health data will get better Medicare rates

Hospitals are eligible for increased financial incentives if they share data with public health authorities as part of a new CMS rule, Pew reported Aug. 31.

Under the provision that goes into effect Oct. 1, hospitals taking part in the Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program will avoid cuts in Medicare payments if they electronically report information about patients' illnesses, injuries and care to state or local public health agencies, according to the story.

Pew said the initiative could help with earlier identification of public health threats such as COVID-19 or monkeypox.

With the new rule, hospitals will earn points toward the calculation of Medicare reimbursement rates if they move toward using EHRs to share data with public health departments, sending real clinical information beginning in 2024 and reporting it to CMS, Pew reported.