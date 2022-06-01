Healthcare interoperability firm gets $30M infusion

A healthcare interoperability company has received a $30 million infusion of funding to expand its team and technology investments

Madison, Wis.-based Moxe Health works with EHRs to streamline healthcare payments and operations by digitizing medical charts and facilitating data exchange between providers, payers and third-parties.

The company said in a June 1 news release that its network has nearly doubled in the last year and it now serves more than 60 hospital systems, representing about 75 million patients.

The series B funding round was led by Piper Sandler Merchant Banking and Vensana Capital. Previous investors include 3M Ventures.