Health IT companies face new penalties for blocking information: 5 things to know

Health IT companies that fail to comply with federal information-blocking prohibitions this year could be penalized as much as $1 million per violation, according to a Sept. 27 Bloomberg Law report.

The rule went into effect April 5, yet many companies have failed to comply. The federal Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT found that just 21.9 percent of health apps connected to EHRs meet the international standard for the transfer of clinical and administrative data between software apps used by healthcare providers, FedScoop reported.

Five things to know: