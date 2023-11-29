Georgia health system implements Meditech

Savannah, Ga.-based St. Joseph's/Candler Health System has brought the Meditech Expanse EHR system to 100 primary care and specialty physicians.

The system has also initiated the implementation of the EHR system at its cancer center and infusion clinics, according to a Nov. 29 news release from St. Joseph's.

This integration is designed to simplify the process for patients to oversee their care across these different settings using a unified patient portal, eliminating the need to visit multiple locations, the release said.