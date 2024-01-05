General manager of Oracle Health to depart

Travis Dalton, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health, has taken on a new position at MultiPlan Corp.

Mr. Dalton has been named president and CEO of MultiPlan, a company specializing in providing data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the healthcare industry, according to a Jan. 4 news release. He will officially take on the new role beginning March 1.

He succeeds Dale White.

Mr. Dalton is currently employed at Oracle Health, where he is responsible for the company's worldwide client and sales teams, according to his LinkedIn.