Florida health system to spend $65M on Cerner to Epic transition

Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System will spend $65 million to transition its Cerner EHR system to an Epic system, Naples Daily News reported May 26.

The health system began transitioning more than 1 million patient records to Epic's EHR system in January 2021. The Epic system will go live at the health system on June 4 after months of testing.

Patients who are treated at NCH hospitals and physician offices, diagnostic centers, and outpatient surgery centers will have their medical records transitioned to the new system.

The health system said it initiated the move to network with other hospitals that use Epic and for patients who travel or spend part of the year in other parts of the country and need medical care.

"Epic brings transformational change to our healthcare system," said Paul Hiltz, president and CEO NCH Healthcare System. "Our patients will now have access to their records from anywhere. It's the premier electronic health record system and will improve the patient experience and allow us to continue to provide the best quality care."