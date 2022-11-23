Federal agency to adopt Oracle Cerner EHR

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration plans to join the integrated federal EHR under Oracle Cerner in summer 2023, GovCIO Media & Research reported Nov. 22.

NOAA will align with the Defense Department, Department of Veterans Affairs and Coast Guard in the common EHR, according to the story. Uniformed NOAA service members will be part of the Defense Department's arm of the effort, called the Military Health System Genesis EHR.

"The federal EHR enables a continuity of care that tremendously benefits patients and the providers who care for them," Bill Tinston, director of the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization Office, told GovCIO Media & Research.

More than 5.6 million patients are in the EHR, according to the news outlet.