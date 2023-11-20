Epic workers push back against work-from-home policy

Some workers at Verona, Wis.-based EHR giant Epic are pushing against the company's work-from-home policy as the state braces for winter, Madison Tone reported Nov. 20.

Since November 2021, the company has had all its 11,000 employees working in-person five days a week. According to Madison Tone, the company changed its work-from-home policy in the case of extreme weather events in an October 2023 meeting.

Employees used to be able to request permission from their supervisor to work remotely. However, according to the Tone Epic, employees now have to use a work-from-home day or come into the office.

"Realistically, our entire job can very easily be done from home," an Epic employee told the Tone. "It's been a common topic with Epic management in that we totally can do our job from home very easily, but upper management has generally stressed that they feel that working in office promotes good cultural values and is better for collaboration and stuff like that."

"Our approach allows flexibility for Epic staff to make individual decisions to work from home for all or part of the day during Extreme Weather events," an Epic spokesperson told Becker's.