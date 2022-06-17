Epic will join health data interoperability task force

Epic plans to join the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, a new health information exchange network that aims to improve health data interoperability across the U.S.

Epic has collaborated with ONC, The Sequoia Project and the healthcare community to build the principles and procedures of the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, but will apply to become a qualified health information network, according to a June 16 press release. The move gives Epic's community of 2,000 hospitals and 45,000 clinics a chance to join the nationwide framework.

"Our fundamental goal is to help all patients receive informed, personalized care — regardless of where they go to receive it," said Dave Fuhrmann, senior vice president of interoperability at Epic. "Our customers have led the way with large-scale interoperability through Carequality, and we're happy to help with the next stage in the evolution of interoperability."

The Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, created by the ONC, aims to bring together information networks for a nationwide health information interoperability.