Epic to streamline access to cancer tests

Epic will integrate a company's cancer tests into its EHR system to provide testing access to more than 250 million patients.

Guardant Health, a precision oncology company that supplies cancer tests, will partner with Epic to allow clinicians to order cancer tests and access results directly in a patient's EHR, according to an April 4 press release.

The integration, which is set to complete in the third quarter of 2022, aims to ensure healthcare providers have easy access to test results and health information in a single, secure place so that they can quickly make informed treatment decisions for patients.