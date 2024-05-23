Epic releases AI validation suite

EHR vendor Epic Systems released its new AI Trust and Assurance Suite May 21, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to Becker's.

Epic Systems developed the AI Trust and Assurance Suite, a software suite that can help healthcare organizations test and monitor artificial intelligence models.

The software automates the collection and mapping of data to deliver near real-time metrics and analysis on AI models. This automation, according to information the spokesperson shared with Becker's, ensures consistency and removes the need for healthcare organization data scientists to perform their own data mapping.

Additionally, Epic plans to release the suite's monitoring templates and data schemas as open-source software this summer. This will enable healthcare organizations to utilize the suite for monitoring both custom-built AI models and those from third-party vendors.