Epic, Oracle commit to Biden's cancer care EHR initiative

Epic, Oracle, Meditech and CVS are among the organizations committing to the Biden administration's "Enhancing Oncology Model," which is a part of the larger Cancer Moonshot initiative.

The cancer care model, created by CMS, aims to reduce expenses, provide impactful patient-centered treatment and enhance outcomes for individuals confronting a cancer diagnosis, according to a March 5 news release from the White House.

In collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, the NIH and CMS, the Biden Cancer Moonshot partnered with EHR developers. These developers voluntarily pledged to incorporate and expedite a specific set of cancer data elements essential for the Enhancing Oncology Model, encompassing crucial details about an individual's treatment history, test results and disease status.

The adoption of these Enhancing Oncology Model data elements is integral to the USCDI+ Cancer initiative, according to the release, as it facilitates widespread integration into EHRs. This concerted effort, referred to as a "data sprint," aims to ensure the inclusion of vital information for effective cancer treatment.

Ontada, Flatiron, ThymeCare and Athenahealth have also committed to the initiative.