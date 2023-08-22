Epic, Microsoft add new AI capabilities to EHR software

Epic Systems and Microsoft have expanded their partnership once again and will integrate conversational, ambient and generative AI technologies into Epic's EHR ecosystem.

Here are the capabilities that will be added to Epic's EHR, according to a Aug. 22 press release from Microsoft:

Note summarization : This feature builds upon the AI-assisted Epic In Basket and will use suggested text and rapid review with in-context summaries to help support faster documentation.





: This feature builds upon the AI-assisted Epic In Basket and will use suggested text and rapid review with in-context summaries to help support faster documentation. Embedded ambient clinical documentation : Epic will embed Nuance's Dragon Ambient eXperience Express AI technology into its Epic Hyperdrive platform and Haiku mobile application.





: Epic will embed Nuance's Dragon Ambient eXperience Express AI technology into its Epic Hyperdrive platform and Haiku mobile application. Reducing manual and labor-intensive processes : "Epic will demonstrate an AI-powered solution that provides medical coding staff with suggestions based on clinical documentation in the EHR to improve accuracy and streamline the entire coding and billing processes," according to the release.





: "Epic will demonstrate an AI-powered solution that provides medical coding staff with suggestions based on clinical documentation in the EHR to improve accuracy and streamline the entire coding and billing processes," according to the release. Advancing medicine for better patient outcomes: Using Azure OpenAI Service, Epic will now use generative AI exploration for some of its users via SlicerDicer. This aims to "fill gaps in clinical evidence using real-world data and to study rare diseases," according to the release.

The new integrations are a part of a move to integrate Azure OpenAI Services and Nuance ambient technologies into the Epic ecosystem.