Epic looks to help hospitals maximize OR time

EHR giant Epic is utilizing predictive models within its workflows with the goal of allowing clinicians to release operating room time they are not using.

The alerts aim to predict when operating room time is unlikely to be used and allow clinicians who need the OR to use the available time. Surgeons can also browse a marketplace of available operating room time slots and request openings, according to a Dec. 12 Epic blog post.

The software is designed to give surgeons weeks of lead time and help them plan their schedules.