Epic launches new app platform

Epic released its new Showroom platform Jan. 17 to connect its customers with digital tools that work with its EHR.

The new website features Supply Shop, where users can find resources for staff augmentation and product support. "You can also explore the emeritus program, which can help you fill interim leadership roles by connecting you with retired healthcare execs," said Seth Howard, vice president of research and development for Epic, said in a Jan. 17 LinkedIn video.

The Products hub lets third-party app makers sell digital platforms that connect with Epic. Users can get a "sneak peek of brand new technology Epic and third-party developers are creating together like innovations with ambient listening and patient satisfaction," Mr. Howard said.

The Health Grid section allows customers to connect with payers, diagnostics labs and telehealth companies, with life sciences and medical devices coming soon.