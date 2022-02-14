Epic integrates AI-powered payment tool

Epic added PayZen's "Care Now, Pay Later" tool to its App Orchard online marketplace.

The artificial intelligence-powered tool determines patients' ability to pay for care and allows providers to offer affordable payment options, according to a Feb. 9 news release.

"Our mission at PayZen is to address healthcare affordability for everyone, no matter the stage of care, and offer patients with a payment structure that we know they can afford," said Tobias Mezger, PayZen's co-founder and COO. "In integrating with Epic, we are able to provide its users with a seamless payment over time option while continuing to serve as a trusted technology partner to medical providers across the country."

Epic launched App Orchard in 2017 for users to download applications that can run on Epic's software but are developed by third parties.