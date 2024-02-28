Epic install affects NCH Healthcare's operating performance

Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System's operating performance weakened mainly because of challenges with labor, rising prices, longer hospital stays and the introduction of a new EHR system, according to a Feb. 28 Fitch report.

The health system implemented a new Epic EHR system that went live in June 2022. Fitch reported that this go-live contributed to NCH's weakened 2022 and 2023 operating performance.

But, since NCH has stopped using agency nurses, Fitch expects the health system's profitability to gradually improve.