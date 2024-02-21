Epic dives into spatial computing

Epic Systems is seeing promise in spatial computing and is launching an app for Apple's new Vision Pro headset, as well as working with a health system to explore the potential of the headset for healthcare applications.

Epic's app on the Apple Vision Pro will be called the Epic Spatial Computing Concept app, Dale Gold, MD, ambulatory chief medical information officer of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, who saw a brief development demo of the app wrote on LinkedIn. The app will be available to Epic users on the Apple Store.

The application description asserts that it enables users to engage with charting, secure chat and In Basket workflows through gestures, voice commands and eye tracking. Additionally, it allows spatial access to patient data, clinical notes and lab results, Dr. Gold wrote.

Epic is also working with San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare on potential use cases for the Apple Vision Pro. Most recently, Sharp launched the Spatial Computing Center of Excellence.

The center, launched in partnership with Epic, aims to bring together clinicians and technologists to explore innovative approaches for improving patient care through the Apple Vision Pro.

The Apple Vision Pro devices, released Feb. 2, utilize spatial computing to display 3D graphics and videos over real-life settings.