Epic developing new software for rare diseases

Epic is working to develop a new software application that aims to help physicians treat patients with rare diseases, WisBusiness reported Sept. 28.

Jackie Gerhart, MD, vice president for clinical informatics at Epic, said the software will search databases containing health information from more than 163 million people, allowing physicians to match their current patient with others who may have the same disease to gain insights.

Dr. Gerhart said this would allow physicians to contact other physicians who treated patients with similar diseases to get advice on testing, medications and more.

"It's not just looking at what drugs might work — although that's true and it's definitely meant for personalized medicine — this is the future of really trying to personalize and even hopefully speed up the ability for you to respond."