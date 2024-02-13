Epic deepens ambient listening capabilities

Epic has embedded Abridge's generative AI for clinical documentation within its standard workflows.

This integration allows clinicians to leverage Abridge's AI capabilities throughout the entire patient care journey, ranging from recording patient conversations in Haiku to integrating AI-generated notes directly into the patient chart in Hyperdrive, all without the need to exit the Epic platform, according to a Feb. 13 news release from Abridge.

Health systems such as Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System, and Pittsburgh-based UPMC have already integrated Abridge within their Epic environments.