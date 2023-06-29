Epic completes first EHR exchange of structured genomic data

EHR giant Epic completed the first EHR to EHR exchange of structured genomic data, according to Catherine Procknow, a senior software developer at Epic specializing in genomics, GenomeWeb reported June 28.

The exchange took place on Epic's Care Everywhere platform. Ms. Procknow said that Epic's focus on genomics will be used to support the diagnosis of rare diseases, specifically in the neonatal intensive care unit.

An Epic spokesperson told GenomeWeb that 19 Epic customers are incorporating structured data from in-house lab results.

"With that structured, computable data, you're actually able to make that result report actionable, especially downstream so you can build decision support into Epic so that you can provide prescribing support down the line," Ms. Procknow said. "Now, a patient's genomic data can follow them wherever they go to receive care, just like every other piece of data."