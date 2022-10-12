Epic adds two new capabilities to its EHR

Epic has formed partnerships with a predictive analytics company and a commercial stage biotechnology company, adding new capabilities to its EHR system.

Pieces, a healthcare AI company, has been added to Epic's App Market Gallery, according to a Oct. 12 press release.

The Pieces application auto-generates physician-driven insights and predictions to enable early interventions, including clinical summaries of patients, projected discharge dates, and barriers to discharge directly within the Epic Patient List.

Epic also partnered with Adaptive Biotechnologies, a biotechnology company, to expand clinician and patient options for those who have been diagnosed and treated for various cancers, according to an Oct. 12 press release.

The company will integrate its clonoSEQ Assay, an FDA-approved test that can monitor minimal residual disease, into Epic's EHRs giving oncologists easy access to these tests.

The aim of the integration is to help providers order and review clonoSEQ results.

The integration is set to go live in 2023.