Epic adds payment security platform for EHRs

Semafone, a data security platform for patient payment processing, joined Epic's App Orchard online marketplace Aug. 19.

Four things to know:

1. Semafone's Cardprotect Voice+ tool lets healthcare personnel collect payments over the telephone more securely.

2. The tool uses a dual-tone multifrequency masking technology that lets patients securely enter their payment information using the keypad on their phone rather than saying the information aloud to the patient service representative.

3. Semafone's product also masks the dial tones so they are indistinguishable to the patient service representative on the line.

4. Epic launched App Orchard in 2017 for users to download applications that can run on Epic's software but are developed by third parties.