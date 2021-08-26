Epic adds genomics cancer care platform to EHR systems

Molecular information company Foundation Medicine is teaming up with Epic to add genomic profiling and other testing services to Epic's EHR systems, the companies said Aug. 26.

The integration, expected to be available next year, will let all providers who use Fountain Medicine's version of Epic electronically order the company's genomics tests within the EHR.

Available to oncology practices, academic medical centers and health systems, the new integration aims to reduce data entry burdens and let clinicians receive and review results from Fountain Medicine's comprehensive genomic profiling tests within their existing EHR workflows, according to the news release.