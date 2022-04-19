EHR dissatisfaction linked to increased clinician resignation

Burnout and EHR dissatisfaction are key factors associated with clinicians' likelihood to leave their organization, according to KLAS research released April 12.

KLAS surveyed 59,000 clinicians about how likely they are to leave their organizations in the next two years. The survey found that clinicians who are very dissatisfied with their organization's EHR are nearly three times as likely to leave compared to clinicians who are very satisfied with their organization's EHR.

The survey also found the percentage of clinicians who strongly disagree that their organization's ongoing EHR training is sufficient are twice as likely to leave compared to clinicians who strongly agree their training is adequate.

Clinicians' satisfaction with their EHR vendor also plays a role in their decisions to leave. Thirty-two percent of clinicians who strongly disagree that their EHR vendor has designed a high quality EHR are likely to leave their organization, while 12 percent who strongly agree their EHR vendor has designed a high quality EHR are likely to leave.

One strategy to improve clinicians' EHR satisfaction is to reduce the amount of time they spend documenting outside their work hours. The researchers said EHR documentation efficiency can be improved by implementing personalizations that are appropriate for individual clinicians' workflows.