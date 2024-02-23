CPSI rebranding as TruBridge

Health information technology CPSI is rebranding as TruBridge, effective March 4.

The company said the name change reflects its "recent transformation, leveraging its strengths and expertise to deliver a more cohesive and comprehensive suite of financial and clinical solutions," according to a Feb. 22 news release.

"With a singular focus on addressing the technology needs of today’s complex healthcare environment, TruBridge will continue to deliver its industry-leading suite of revenue cycle management offerings and utilize data-driven tools and insights that deliver workflow efficiencies and remove distractions," the release said.

Chris Fowler, president and CEO of CPSI, said that following market research with employees, clients and other stakeholders, "it was abundantly clear that the TruBridge brand has a solid reputation and more accurately reflects our current strategic focus and planned growth trajectory."