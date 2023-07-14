CommonWell now shares electronic health data for 62% of population

CommonWell Health Alliance's network surpassed 200 million individuals nationwide, which corresponds to sharing electronic health data for about 62 percent of the U.S. population.

CommonWell was formed 10 years ago with the goal of expanding access to healthcare data nationwide. Now, its members serve more than 34,000 healthcare organizations and 208 million individuals and facilitate the exchange of approximately 40 million documents per week, according to a July 12 press release from CommonWell.

The next steps the organization is taking after achieving this milestone is working toward becoming a Qualified Health Information Network. This status will allow the organization to participate in the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, a set of principles designed to enhance nationwide electronic health information exchange, according to the release.