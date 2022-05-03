Cerner's net earnings increase 20% in Q1: 3 details

Cerner reported $206.1 million in net earnings for the first quarter of 2022, up 20 percent from $172.3 million during the same period last year.

David Feinberg, MD, the EHR vendor's president and CEO, said he is pleased with the company's results, which "reflect solid execution across the business and strong contributions from Cerner Enviza," an operating unit focused on accelerating the discovery and delivery of insights and therapies to improve health.