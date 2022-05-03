Cerner's net earnings increase 20% in Q1: 3 details

Listen
Cerner reported $206.1 million in net earnings for the first quarter of 2022, up 20 percent from $172.3 million during the same period last year.
David Feinberg, MD, the EHR vendor's president and CEO, said he is pleased with the company's results, which "reflect solid execution across the business and strong contributions from Cerner Enviza," an operating unit focused on accelerating the discovery and delivery of insights and therapies to improve health.
- Cerner posted $1.43 billion in revenue, up 3 percent compared to $1.39 billion during the same period last year.
- Cerner earned $0.89 per share, up 17 percent compared to $0.76 per share during the same period last year.
- In December, Cerner and Oracle jointly announced an agreement for Oracle to acquire Cerner in a $28 billion deal. In this report, Cerner said it expects the deal to close in 2022.