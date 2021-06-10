Cerner lays off hundreds of employees 

Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner is eliminating 500 positions across its global workforce, according to a June 10 Kansas City Star report.

The company comprises 13,000 workers across its Kansas City-based campus and about 26,000 employees across the globe. Cerner did not disclose how many employees based in Kansas City would be laid off but did say that it would retain its status as the metro area's largest private employer, the publication reported.

The company said it plans to bring on 2,600 new workers by the end of 2021.

"Cerner remains committed to positioning the company for future success. We are focused on delivering a higher order of benefits for clients, associates and shareholders," the company said June 10 in a statement shared with Becker's. "Our recent actions demonstrate our continued enterprise-wide transformation work - ensuring we more efficiently deliver value to clients and set the company on a path to long-term, profitable growth."

In fall 2019, Cerner laid off more than 350 employees as part of its efforts to increase operating margins.