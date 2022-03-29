Cardiologist sues Epic over copyright dispute

A cardiologist at Kansas City, Mo.,-based Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute has filed a lawsuit against Epic Systems, alleging that the company has been reproducing and distributing some of his copyrighted materials without a license.

John Spertus, MD, filed a federal lawsuit March 16 in the Western District of Missouri alleging that the EHR giant was reproducing and distributing his diagnostic questionnaires, through its health records software, without his permission.

Dr. Spertus became aware of this in 2019 and allegedly offered to license his questionnaire to Epic.

He states in the lawsuit the company refused his offer and continued to use his questionnaires.

Through the copyright infringement lawsuit, Dr. Spertus seeks to stop Epic's use of his copyrighted work and aims to hold Epic accountable for its "past and continuing infringement," according to the court documents.

Epic declined to comment.