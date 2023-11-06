California health system's new tool targets shorter wait times

Tahoe Forest Health System, based in Truckee, Calif., released a new tool that allows patients in need of urgent care services to reserve their spot at Tahoe Forest Urgent Care clinics in Truckee and Tahoe City before their visit.

The new tool can be accessed via Tahoe Forest Health System's website, or patients can access it by logging in to their existing MyChart account. This allows patients to choose their preferred urgent care location and the time slot they intend to arrive, according to a Nov. 3 news release from Tahoe Forest.

The aim is to shorten wait times associated with Tahoe Forest's urgent care clinics.