Brooklyn health system deals with EHR outages

One Brooklyn (N.Y.) Health experienced an EHR outage for several days last week, The City reported Nov. 25.

The three-hospital system confirmed the incident to the news outlet but did not explain the reasons for it or when the IT systems would be back online.

"One Brooklyn Health (OBH) recently experienced an incident resulting in a network disruption. Immediately upon discovering the incident, we took certain systems offline to contain the disruption," CEO LaRay Brown told The City in a statement. "Our IT team is continuing to work diligently with the support of third-party advisors to ensure that our systems are brought back online as quickly and safely as possible, and in a way that prioritizes patient care."

Physicians and nurses had been unable to access patient electronic health records or test results, or fill prescriptions electronically, since Nov. 19, the news outlet reported. One Brooklyn Health didn't respond to requests from Becker's for comment.