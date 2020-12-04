Avera Health hospital transitions to Meditech EHR: 3 notes

Avera Health Granite Falls (Minn.) Health Center, part of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health, went live on a Meditech EHR system in November, according to a Dec. 3 Advocate Tribune report.

Three notes:

1. Both the hospital and its medical group, Avera Medical Group Granite Falls, transitioned to the cloud-based Meditech Expanse EHR.

2. By moving to the new EHR, Avera Health Granite Falls now operates on the same platform as its parent system. Avera Health comprises 35 hospitals, 215 primary and specialty care clinics and 40 senior living facilities.

3. Meditech allows the hospital to share patient health records with other Avera facilities more easily and also offers an online patient portal, which gives patients the ability to message their care team, view lab and imaging results and request medication refills among other capabilities.

More articles on EHRs:

4 EHR contracts, installs costing over $100 million in 2020

VUMC adds end-of-life care plan to online patient portal: 4 details

Meditech partners with Google Cloud for new EHR offering: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.