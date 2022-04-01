Athenahealth improving medical records for transgender patients

Athenahealth launched a new feature within its EHR system that allows for more accurate information for nonbinary and transgender patients.

The company added new capabilities to athenaOne, its cloud-based suite of EHRs, healthcare billing and patient engagement solutions, to accurately record and display patient information — including name, pronouns and gender identity, in addition to legal name or gender assigned at birth — on care summaries, dashboards, printed forms and patient charts for front and back office workers, according to a March 31 press release.

Transgender and nonbinary people who are assigned a gender at birth that does not align with their identity may seek name changes, medication or other gender-confirming treatments. It is often difficult to legally change names and pronouns and also have accurate information about gender appear on medical records.

Athenahealth's new feature aims to ensure that patients are appropriately identified and addressed throughout their healthcare experience.