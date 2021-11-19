Athenahealth close to finalizing sale: 5 things to know 

Watertown, Mass.-based EHR company Athenahealth is reportedly in the final stage of its sales process with a handful of private equity firms, Seeking Alpha reported Nov. 18.

Five things to know:

1. In September, Bloomberg reported that private equity firms Veritas Capital and Elliot Investment Management were considering selling Athenahealth for $20 billion or filing an initial public offering.

2. Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital are interested in buying the EHR company, as well as KKR, Thoma Bravo and Brookfield Asset Management, according to Seeking Alpha.

3. Veritas and Elliot aimed to have a deal for Athenahealth completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022, Bloomberg reported in September.

4. Veritas and Elliot completed their acquisition of Athenahealth in February 2019 for $5.7 billion. As a result of the sale, shares of Athenahealth's common stock were removed from Nasdaq and trading was suspended.

5. Under the 2019 acquisition, Veritas combined Athenahealth with Virence Health, a value-based care business the firm acquired from GE Healthcare in 2018. The combined company kept the Athenahealth name, brand and headquarters.

Athenahealth declined Becker's request for comment.