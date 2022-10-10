Aspen Valley Hospital goes live with $16M Epic system

Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital went live with its $16 million Epic EHR installation on Oct. 1, according to Oct. 10 reporting in Aspen Daily News.

The hospital's board of directors approved the switch from Meditech to Epic on June 13, 2021. The implementation created 13 long-term jobs and four short-term jobs.

The cost to license Epic for the hospital was $6.1 million, with training, staff, new interfaces, and installing Epic-compatible systems making up the rest of the $16 million cost.

"Epic is clearly the standout among electronic health records in terms of many measures, including just the sheer number of training hospitals, for example, that use Epic — such that 90 percent of the physicians being trained today are being trained on Epic," Aspen Valley CEO Dave Ressler said. "Even if you don't have it already, once you become our patient, then you'll have the durable record with your medical history, your allergies, your prescriptions."