Allscripts to sell budgeting, analytics business Epsi for $365M

Allscripts announced July 30 that Strata Decision Technology will acquire its healthcare decision analytics and budgeting business Epsi for $365 million.

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. The two companies will continue to operate independently until the deal closes, when Epsi's customer base and associates will then transition to Strata.

Epsi provides financial decision support and planning tools for hospitals and health systems while Strata offers a cloud-based financial analytics platform for healthcare financial planning and decision support. The software company's customer base includes more than 220 healthcare delivery systems.

"This agreement is a triple win for EPSi customers and Allscripts shareholders as it allows us to efficiently recirculate capital, increase our focus on our core businesses, and bring our EPSi customers the benefit of continued investment under new and very strong ownership," Allscripts CFO Rick Poulton said in the news release.

