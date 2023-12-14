Allina Health to charge for MyChart messages

Minneapolis-based Allina Health will begin charging patients for some messages received through MyChart, Fox 9 reported Dec. 13.

On Dec. 12, the health system said it would charge patients $49 for messages about a new issue or symptom requiring an assessment or referral. Additionally, Allina said chronic disease check-ins, medication adjustments and orders for labs or imaging could also be subject to a charge starting in December.

No charges will apply to messages related to a recent visit (within seven days), scheduling appointments, medical forms or requests for prescription refills.

Fees will be charged to a patient's insurance or directly to the patient.

"Allina Health will begin billing insurance companies for some patient messages submitted through their Allina Health Account that are unrelated to a recent visit," the health system said in a statement to the publication. "Most medical messages will remain free. Patients will not be billed for messages that are related to an appointment that occurred in the last seven days."

This comes as the health system said its providers have seen a significant increase in medical messaging.

Other health systems that charge for some MyChart messages include Cleveland Clinic, Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.