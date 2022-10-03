Allen County Regional installs Epic EHR system

Iola, Kan.-based Allen County Regional Hospital installed its new Epic EHR system Oct. 1.

Allen County Regional clinicians have been training on the Epic system to prepare themselves for the change. The installation will allow Allen County Regional to align themselves more closely with other hospitals in Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System, according to the Sept. 30 Saint Luke's news release.

The hospital is letting patients know that due to the transition, there may be more paperwork for them to complete before their appointments.

"Moving to the Epic system will provide better security for our patients' information and enable important health information sharing among a patient's care providers, no matter where they receive care within the Saint Luke's Health System," CEO of Saint Luke's Critical Access Region Steve Schieber said. "This implementation is a major step forward for Allen County Regional Hospital. Aligning the EHR system with all other clinics and hospitals across the Saint Luke's system will provide countless benefits and allow us to offer more services locally."