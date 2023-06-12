AI will be EHRs' next 'copilot,' UMass Memorial IT leader says

"AI as a co-pilot will be the next phase of the electronic health record," Eric Alper, MD, chief clinical informatics officer of Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health, told Worcester Business Journal.

Dr. Alper said he believes AI in the EHR will not be responsible for "doing medicine," but curing the EHR processes that can burden staff, according to the June 11 article.

The article cited data from Statista and the Annals of Internal Medicine journal, which found that physicians spend as much time entering medical information and processing subsequent orders as they do in visiting with patients.

This is why UMass Memorial is piloting AI technology, to expedite EHR documentation processes for physicians. And although the pilot is in its early stages, the health system sees promise for what AI can do for providers and healthcare.

"The sky's the limit in terms of what it potentially can do," Dr. Alper said.