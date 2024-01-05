9 healthcare systems adopt OCHIN Epic

Nonprofit digital healthcare innovation group OCHIN said nine systems began using its OCHIN Epic EHR in the final quarter of 2023.

The nine organizations are comprised of eight ambulatory community healthcare organizations and one rural hospital, according to a Jan. 3 post by OCHIN. With the addition of these nine centers, OCHIN expanded its reach by 34 organizations in 2023.

The aim of this expansion is to streamline paperwork, assist care teams with patient care, and to improve the overall health of these communities.

Here are the nine centers that adopted OCHIN Epic in the last quarter of 2023: