9 health systems on Epic's noncompete list

Former Epic employees are barred from working for organizations with ties to the EHR vendor for a year or two after leaving the company, Isthmus reported

Here are the health systems (or their affiliates) among the roughly 4,500 organizations that ex-Epic staffers can't work for during their noncompete periods, according to internal company documents from 2021 reviewed by the newspaper for the June 1 story:

Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Geisinger Health Plan (Danville, Pa.)

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) Mid-Atlantic

Mayo Clinic Health System Franciscan Healthcare Tomah (Wis.) Clinic

Mercy (Chesterfield, Mo.)

Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.)

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)

Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital



The EHR vendor told Isthmus: "Our agreements say that after employees leave Epic, they can work anywhere they wish as long as, for a certain period of time, the work they're doing doesn’t involve Epic software."