2 WVU Medicine hospitals move to Epic

South Charleston, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals went live with an Epic EHR system on May 1.

The Epic EHR unifies patient records onto a single platform, which will help the hospitals eliminate the necessity for redundant tests, as all authorized providers can access the new EHR system, according to a May 1 news release from Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine.

The new EHR system has also given patients of WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals access to a new patient portal, MyWVUChart.com. Here, patients can view their health information, communicate with their care team, schedule appointments, view test results, request medication renewals, and view and pay bills.

WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals include Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, W.Va., and Saint Francis Hospital in Charlestown, W.Va.