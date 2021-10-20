16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Wise Health System (Decatur, Texas): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst 

2. Touchette Regional Hospital (Collinsville, Ill.): Seeks an IT systems analyst 

3. Community Health of Central Washington (Yakima): Seeks an applications analyst 

4. Beverly Hospital (Montebello, Calif.): Seeks a clinical applications analyst 

Cerner 

1. Boston Children's Hospital: Seeks a systems analyst 

2. Excelsior Springs (Mo.) Hospital: Seeks a clinical informatics analyst 

3. Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine: Seeks a clinical transformation analyst 

4. Columbia Memorial Hospital (Astoria, Ore.): Seeks a clinical analyst 

Epic 

1. SSM Health (St. Louis): Seeks an application administration analyst 

2. Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.): Seeks a revenue integrity analyst 

3. Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.): Seeks a health information management application analyst 

4. Main Line Health (Berwyn, Pa.): Seeks an application analyst 

Meditech 

1. Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): Seeks a health informaticist 

2. Central Peninsula Hospital (Soldotna, Ark.): Seeks a clinical informaticist 

3. TriStar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks a consulting support analyst 

4. St. Peter's Hospital (Helena, Mont.): Seeks a quality data analyst and software developer

 

