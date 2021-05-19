16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent 

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Montefiore Medical Center (Tarrytown, N.Y.): Seeks a senior project manager

2. Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (Brooklyn, N.Y.): Seeks a revenue cycle reimbursement analyst

3. Catholic Medical Center (Manchester, N.H.): Seeks a radiology administrative supervisor

4. Harrington HealthCare System (Southbridge, Mass.): Seeks an intake analyst

Cerner

1. Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.): Seeks a physician informatics analyst

2. Capital Health (Trenton, N.J.): Seeks a clinical application system analyst

3. Morgan Medical Center (Madison, Ga.): Seeks a practice manager

4. Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center (Alamogordo, N.M.): Seeks a case management data analyst

Epic

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Seeks a revenue cycle systems manager

2. Cleveland Clinic: Seeks a systems analyst

3. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks a clinical analyst

4. UnityPoint Health (Cedar Rapids, Iowa): Seeks an application analyst

Meditech

1. Skagit Regional Health (Mount Vernon, Wash.): Seeks a human resources information systems analyst

2. Wilson Health (Sidney, Ohio): Seeks a clinical analyst

3. Berkshire Health Systems (Pittsfield, Mass.): Seeks a clinical analyst

4. Frederick (Md.) Health: Seeks an applications analyst