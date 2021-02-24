16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health: Seeks a clinical systems analyst

2. Mohawk Valley Health Systems (Utica, N.Y.): Seeks a lab information system analyst

3. Unity Physicians Hospital (Mishawaka, Ind.): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

4. McLaren Health Care (Auburn Hills, Mich.): Seeks a revenue cycle architect

Cerner

1. St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.): Seeks an application analyst

2. Conway (S.C.) Medical Center: Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

3. Union Health (Terre Haute, Ind.): Seeks an information systems application analyst

4. Hurley Medical Center (Flint, Mich.): Seeks an application analyst

Epic

1. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks a lab information systems application analyst

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Seeks a systems analyst

3. Harris Health System (Houston): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks an interface analyst

Meditech

1. Cape Regional Health System (Cape May, N.J.): Seeks an application analyst

2. Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (Saint Johnsbury, Vt.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

3. Memorial Health System (Marietta, Ohio): Seeks an IT applications analyst

4. Taylor Regional Hospital (Campbellsville, Ky.): Seeks an IT director

