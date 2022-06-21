150th Encompass hospital installs Oracle Cerner

Integrated healthcare company Encompass Health launched its 150th post-acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital linked to the Oracle Cerner EHR on June 20.

Encompass Health began collaborating with Oracle Cerner in 2009 to employ an inpatient rehabilitation hospital EHR, piloting the technology in three hospitals over the next two years, according to a June 20 news release. In 2011, the companies started rolling out the program in every Encompass Health facility, transforming it from a paper-based system to digital.

"Having a standardized EHR and deployment strategy across all our hospitals has increased our ability to successfully complete and integrate developments, acquisitions, investments and joint ventures consistent with our growth strategy, including realization of anticipated revenues, cost savings and productivity improvements," Rusty Yeager, senior vice president and CIO of Encompass Health, in the release.

Encompass Health said it plans to add six to 10 hospitals to its system each year, with Oracle Cerner's EHR instituted from day one.