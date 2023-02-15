12 health systems seeking EHR talent

Three of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR incentive program are Oracle Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data. Here are 12 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last month.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
Epic
- Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas, is seeking an information technology developer.
- Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minn., is seeking a project manager for surgical services.
- Methodist Health System, based in Dallas, is seeking a senior Epic analyst.
- UCLA Health, based in Los Angeles, is seeking a clinical decision support application manager.
Meditech
- HCA Florida Lake City (Fla.) Hospital is seeking an EHR support analyst.
- HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a consulting EHR support analyst.
- Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center is seeking a systems analyst.
- St. David's Medical Center, based in Austin, Texas, is seeking an EHR support analyst.
Oracle Cerner
- Ascension, is seeking a clinical informatics specialist to work at a Kyle, Texas, location.
- Fort HealthCare, based in Fort Atkinson, Wis., is seeking an EHR trainer.
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital, based in Miami, is seeking a manager of integration services.
- U.S. Veterans Health Administration, based in Indianapolis, is seeking a EHR clinical pharmacy technician.