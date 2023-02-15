12 health systems seeking EHR talent

Three of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR incentive program are Oracle Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data. Here are 12 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Epic

Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas, is seeking an information technology developer.



Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minn., is seeking a project manager for surgical services.



Methodist Health System, based in Dallas, is seeking a senior Epic analyst.

UCLA Health, based in Los Angeles, is seeking a clinical decision support application manager.

Meditech

Oracle Cerner

Ascension, is seeking a clinical informatics specialist to work at a Kyle, Texas, location.



Fort HealthCare, based in Fort Atkinson, Wis., is seeking an EHR trainer.



Nicklaus Children's Hospital, based in Miami, is seeking a manager of integration services.