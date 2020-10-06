The 10 healthcare companies that made LinkedIn's 'top 50 startups' list

LinkedIn recently posted its annual list of the top 50 startups to know, and 10 digital health-related companies made the list.

Here they are:

Databricks, No. 5: San Francisco-based software company that can help healthcare providers create tailored treatment plans.





San Francisco-based software company that can help healthcare providers create tailored treatment plans. BrightInsight, No. 13: San Jose, Calif.-based IT company that helps drugmakers and medical devicemakers use their data to produce better patient outcomes.





San Jose, Calif.-based IT company that helps drugmakers and medical devicemakers use their data to produce better patient outcomes. Capsule, No. 15: New York City-based holistic online digital pharmacy that offers free, same-day delivery.





New York City-based holistic online digital pharmacy that offers free, same-day delivery. Modern Health, No. 16: San Francisco-based software company that offers a mental health platform for employees.





San Francisco-based software company that offers a mental health platform for employees. Curative, No. 17: Los Angeles-based biotech company that produces diagnostic tests.





Los Angeles-based biotech company that produces diagnostic tests. Mindstrong, No. 34: Mountain View, Calif.-based mental health company that connects patients with severe mental health conditions with therapists for virtual treatment.





Mountain View, Calif.-based mental health company that connects patients with severe mental health conditions with therapists for virtual treatment. Trella Health, No. 37: Atlanta-based healthcare company that provides data analytics to hospice and home healthcare providers.





Atlanta-based healthcare company that provides data analytics to hospice and home healthcare providers. Carbon Health, No. 40: San Francisco-based network of technology-enabled healthcare clinics that combines telehealth and in-person care.





San Francisco-based network of technology-enabled healthcare clinics that combines telehealth and in-person care. Sana Benefits, No. 44: Austin, Texas-based health insurance company that offers self-financed plans geared toward small businesses.





Austin, Texas-based health insurance company that offers self-financed plans geared toward small businesses. Alto Pharmacy, No. 49: San Francisco-based digital pharmacy that offers free prescription delivery, remote access to pharmacists and price transparency.

