NorthShore, Carnegie Mellon pilot remote monitoring program for cardiac patients

NorthShore University Health System and Carnegie Mellon University teamed up on a wearable biosensors pilot project that will allow NorthShore to continuously monitor heart failure patients from their homes.

The Evanston, Ill.-based health system will work with Carnegie Mellon's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy on the pilot study, which begins in the fall and will focus on patients with heart failure and patients undergoing ileostomy.

NorthShore will use digital health company PhysIQ's wearable biosensor technologies and data analytics cloud platform to continuously collect and process data from patients participating in the study. The analysis will transition through different use cases and populations, and NorthShore will evaluate the technology's impact on clinical outcomes.

"Technology changes both what clinicians do and how they do it," said Rema Padman, PhD, management science and health informatics professor at Carnegie Mellon, in an Aug. 5 news release. "Understanding the workflow challenges associated with technological innovation requires obtaining visibility into how a multi-disciplinary care team can design and deploy wearable sensors for optimizing the monitoring process and patient outcomes."

